Henderson County man sentenced to 10 years for punching, spitting in officer’s face

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County man was sentenced to 10 years for the offense of harassment of a public servant.

Darrel Ceylon Minfee, 58, was arrested on April 11, 2020. Minfee refused to comply with instructions, according to Henderson County officials.

Minfee then turned around and both punched an Athens Police Department officer in the face and spit in his face several times, according Henderson County officials.

“Our police officers put their lives on the line for us every day,” said District Attorney Jenny Palmer. “Assaults on law enforcement will not be tolerated.”