HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County Sheriff’s office said they are currently looking for a man who has an an outstanding warrant for injury to a child.

According to a release, Phillip Westley Flynn has a warrant for injury to a child, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in finding him.

“If you have any information in reference to his location please call the Sheriff’s Office at 903-675-5128 or call Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS.” Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.