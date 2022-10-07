ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they’ve arrested six people following searches of two Athens properties on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the searches also resulted in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen items. Additionally, 12 other warrants were issued because of evidence from the search.

The following arrests were made:

Darrell Joe Riggins was arrested for an outstanding burglary warrant and is being held on $10,000 bond.

Wendy Peele was arrested for possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. She is being held on $10,000 bond.

Jami Nicole Branch Woods was arrested for outstanding warrants, possession of a controlled substance one to four grams and possession of a controlled substance less than a gram. She is being held on $35,000 bond.

Ryan David Woods was arrested possession of a controlled substance one to four grams and possession of a control substance less than a gram. He is being held on $30,000 bail.

Brian Ascencion Geddie was arrested for possession of one to four grams of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant. He was released on $20,000 bond.

Jesse James Green was arrested for possession of one to four grams of a controlled substance. He was released on $20,000 bond.

