Henderson County SO charges man with solicitation of child; suspect points weapon during arrest

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A man pointed a loaded rifle at a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigator who was there to arrest him on a charge of online solicitation of a child.

James Bond, 50, of Athens, was taken into custody Tuesday in the 100 block of Chapperall Drive and charged with online solicitation of a child and aggravated assault against a public servant, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

When investigators and deputies came to the home to serve the arrest warrant, they were forced to break down the door.

“Inside, they found Bond in the residence armed with a rifle. He pointed the loaded weapon at one of Investigators, but eventually surrendered,” Hillhouse said in a news release.

Investigator Cayce Hampton obtained a search warrant from 392nd District Judge Scott McKee to initiate the arrest.

—

In other developments, deputies Wednesday arrested of a man in Athens with valium and methamphetamines.

Lester Clayton Stacks, 60, was caught with the contraband after 2:30 a.m. at the Y intersection at Highway 175 in Athens.

Deputy Jonathan Barrios was monitoring the area known for drug activity when he spotted the suspect along with another subject searching outside with flashlights.

As the deputy approached, the men stopped their search and Stacks surrendered the valium – classified as a dangerous drug – and the meth.

He was taken to the Henderson County Jail where he faces felony charges for possession of the illegal drugs.