HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — A Henderson man was arrested on Sunday by the Rusk County Sheriff’s office after they allegedly found suspected meth, fentanyl and marijuana during the execution of a warrant.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Scotty Womack has been arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a substance in penalty group one and resisting arrest. His bonds total $77,500.

On Sunday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s office executed a controlled substance search warrant at 1884 CR 4131 in Henderson. During the warrant, deputies seized more than a pound of suspected methamphetamine (496 grams), approximately two grams of fentanyl and suspected marijuana.

The seizure was executed by the RCSO patrol shift A and the RCSO criminal investigation division. Officials are reportedly still actively investigating the case and anticipate additional criminal charges as the investigation continues.