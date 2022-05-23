TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man who is facing a rape case in Gregg County is now accused of rape in a separate attack in Tyler.

27-year-old Morgan Cates, a Henderson native, was charged with the latest rape on Friday and he is still in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

He had been arrested in Gregg County on Dec. 9, 2021, and charged with sexual assault for an incident on Dec. 27, 2020. He was released the same day after posting a $15,000 bond.

KETK News obtained an arrest warrant for the Smith County incident, which stated the victim went to the police in January one day after the alleged attack.

She had been in a prior relationship with Cates, but had decided to end it. During the attack, the warrant says the victim “started to believe he was going to kill her and she feared for her life.”

The documents also state after the attack, Cates allegedly told the victim, “Don’t say anything to the cops, be careful what you say to the cops, anything you say can be held against me right now.”

He is due back in Gregg County for a hearing on June 10.