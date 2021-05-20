Henderson man gets 22 years on human trafficking charge

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — A Rusk County jury on Thursday sentenced Kendrick Davis, 30, of Henderson, to 22 years in prison on human trafficking charges.

On Dec. 6, 2018, Davis was arrested at his house on Highway 64 near Henderson when sheriff’s deputies served warrants for human trafficking and possessing drugs.

Record show that drugs and a 26-year-old woman with injuries were in the house when deputies served the warrants.

Davis was charged with human trafficking, aggravated sexual assault and other crimes. His bond was set at $2.6 million.

The investigation also led to the arrest of 43-year-old Charles Starling Jr., who was charged with two counts of human trafficking.