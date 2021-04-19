Henderson man pleads guilty to stealing holiday packages from post offices

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson man did his best version of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” when during the holiday season of 2019 he broke into post offices and stole packages, cash and mail orders.

“While the rest of us celebrated the Christmas season with our families and friends” Kennedy and an accomplice “pillaged, plundered, rifled and looted post offices across East Texas and into Louisiana,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said Monday.

Between Dec. 23 and 26, 2019, Paul Kennedy, 39, broke into post offices in Price, Bronson and Bon Wier, Texas; and Evans, Louisiana. In some cases, he was able to get into post office mail boxes and safes, federal officials announced.

He also tried to break into post offices in Newton, Texas, and Singer, Louisiana.

Angela Moore, 37, of Longview, was with Kennedy when he broke into the post office in Price and tried to break into the post office in Newton, federal authorities said.

“A lot of Christmas presents were being shipped and a lot of people were expecting those valuables in the mail,” Sam Craft, the sheriff of Vernon Parish in Louisiana, said after the Evans post office burglary.

On Dec. 27, 2019, Kennedy tried to use a debit card that he stole during the Evans burglary at the Margaritaville Casino in Shreveport, Louisiana, a news release said.

Kennedy was arrested on Dec. 29, 2019, after surveillance images from one of the post offices in Louisiana were posted and generated tips from people who recognized him.

Some of the stolen mail was recovered, according to earlier news accounts.

In a federal court in Tyler on Monday, Kennedy pleaded guilty to:

burglarizing post offices

having stolen mail

having stolen money orders

damage to government property

stealing government property.

Moore earlier pleaded guilty to being in possession of stolen mail.

Kennedy faces up to 10 years in federal prison; Moore faces up to five years. They will be sentenced by a federal judge later.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Louisiana State Police, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and Henderson Police Department investigated the case. U.S. Attorneys Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld and John W. Nickel were the federal prosecutors assigned to the case.

“Thanks to the outstanding work of our law enforcement partners, post offices have been secured, and the defendants have been brought to justice,” Ganjei said.