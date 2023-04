GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting which left one person dead around 7:20 p.m. on Sailfish Drive near Gun Barrel City on Friday.

Officials said that Alexis Garoutte was found dead on Sailfish Drive in the Bonita Point subdivision on Friday night.

The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information call them at 903-675-5128.