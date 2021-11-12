Henderson police arrest suspect, seize 35 bottles of liquid promethazine

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – On Oct. 9, a Henderson Police officer seized 35 bottles of promethazine while conducting a traffic stop.

The officer had been observing a traffic violation on a vehicle, which led to a traffic stop being initiated. During the traffic stop, the officer obtained probable cause to search the vehicle, resulting in the seizure of 35 liquid promethazine bottles.

The bottles totaled 672.525 fluid ounces, which would have had a street value of $800-$1,000 per bottle. The suspect was summarily arrested and transported to the Rusk County Jail.

It was reported that the traffic stop and investigation were part of a joint operational task force with the Henderson Police Department and Mt. Enterprise City Marshal Jon Randolph.