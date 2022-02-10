HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The Henderson Police Department made an arrest on Thursday after they found more than four lbs of various drugs, as well as two 9mm pistols in the suspect’s vehicle.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, a Henderson Police officer, who was working in a joint task force with Mt. Enterprise Marshal John Randolph, reportedly conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. According to police, apparent indicators of criminal activities were detected while speaking with the occupants of the vehicle.

This led officers to obtain probable cause to search the vehicle, which is when they found two glock 9mm pistols, approximately four lbs of ecstasy and approximately 5.6 oz of Alprazolam, more commonly known as Xanax. The driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested and taken to the Rusk County Sheriff’s office, where they were charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police have not released to suspect’s identity at this time.