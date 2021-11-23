Henderson police seize more than 4lbs of marijuana during traffic stop

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – An officer with the Henderson Police Department located 16 packages of “high grade” marijuana during a traffic stop on Monday.

According to a report, the officer was working as part of a joint operational task force with the City of Mount Enterprise Marshall John Randolph. While on duty, the officer observed a vehicle committing a traffic violation and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop.

During the stop, the officer obtained probable cause to search the vehicle. That’s when the officer discovered a duffle bag containing 16 packages of marijuana and totaling approximately 4lbs.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for possession of marijuana 4oz-5lbs, which is a felony offense.