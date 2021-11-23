HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – An officer with the Henderson Police Department located 16 packages of “high grade” marijuana during a traffic stop on Monday.
According to a report, the officer was working as part of a joint operational task force with the City of Mount Enterprise Marshall John Randolph. While on duty, the officer observed a vehicle committing a traffic violation and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop.
During the stop, the officer obtained probable cause to search the vehicle. That’s when the officer discovered a duffle bag containing 16 packages of marijuana and totaling approximately 4lbs.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested for possession of marijuana 4oz-5lbs, which is a felony offense.
- Dollar Tree permanently raising prices of most items to $1.25
- PHOTOS: Smith County joins window decoration contest for first time with help of Lindale ISD artists
- 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Marshall
- Henderson police seize more than 4lbs of marijuana during traffic stop
- DPS to increase road safety enforcement around Thanksgiving holiday