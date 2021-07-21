Here are the criminal histories for the 3 quadruple murder suspects

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All three capital murder suspects from the New Summerfield quadruple homicide have prior criminal histories ranging from minor drug possession to child sex crimes.

KETK News has uncovered criminal arrests for the three suspects from across Texas through public records from multiple counties.

Billy Dean Phillips

37-year-old Billy Dean Phillips is a Garland native and has the most serious criminal charge on his record. He was convicted in Dallas County in the mid-200s for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

On June 28, three weeks before the shooting, Phillips was arrested in Cherokee County for an arrest warrant out of Dallas for failure to re-register as a sex offender, which is an annual requirement. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond on June 29.

In the DPS Public Sex Offender database, Phillips was rated as a “Moderate” risk.

Jesse Pawlowski

20-year-old Jesse Pawloski was arrested twice in 2019, once in the Austin area and once in Cherokee County.

In June 2019, he was booked on a misdemeanor drug charge: possession of fewer than 28 grams of narcotics that contained codeine or opium. That arrest was made by the Bee Cave Police Department, a small town of roughly 4,000 people fifteen miles west of downtown Austin.

The charge has a maximum sentence date of six months in jail and it appears he served less than a week, according to public records.

Later that year, he was arrested in Cherokee County on October 8 for burglary of a habitation. That charge is a second-degree felony in Texas and Pawloski was sentenced to 10 years deferred probation.

Dylan Welch

21-year-old Dylan Welch was arrested in Conroe back on April 24, 2017. He was charged with burglary of a habitation, but was ultimately convicted only of criminal trespassing.

Montgomery County judicial records show that he pleaded guilty to the charge and served 10 days in jail.

New Summerfield Shooting

All three men are charged with capital murder for their roles in the New Summerfield quadruple murder on Tuesday.

Investigators have said that they believe only one gun was used in the shooting, but have not specified who pulled the trigger.

Under Texas law, all three men could be sentenced to death, if convicted.