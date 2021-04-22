High speed chase through East Texas ends in crash, arrest

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A high speed chase through Rains County led to the arrest of a Whitehouse man on Wednesday.

Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, a Rains County deputy turned to stop a white four-door car for excessive speed. Deputies say the car sped through the city of Alba heading toward Mineola “at a dangerous reckless speed.”

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said that the vehicle travelled at 100 mph and higher at times.

The deputy turned on his emergency lights and sirens at that time and contacted the sheriff’s office communications of the chase.

After a seven-minute chase headed south, the driver attempted to turn onto a Wood County road at over 90 mph and crashed into a ditch and telephone pole.

Samuel Socia of Whitehouse was taken to Quitman ER and released with minor injuries. He was then booked into the Rains County Jail and is being held on a $15,000 bond.