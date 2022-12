SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that they are looking for a man who was seen on camera breaking out the window of a local church.

Officials said the unknown man was caught on camera breaking into Peerless Church on Christmas night, and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 903-438-4040 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020.