HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for possession of child pornography.

Deputies are searching for James Frank Neel, who was born in 1946. Officials served a search warrant on Neel’s residence on North Davis Street in Sulphur Springs.

Officials said, “the search warrant was related to child pornography images that were found on his computer. During the search of the home, overwhelming evidence was found and recovered.”

HCSO said that Neel drives a 2004 Mitsubishi four-door car.

If anyone has any information please contact Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020.