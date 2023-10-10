COMO, Texas (KETK) — The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three unknown suspects that are wanted in connection to a theft of a convenient store in Como.

According to the sheriff’s office, the three are accused of stealing approximately $700 from Joe Bob’s convenient store as they worked together to distract and confuse the store’s staff.

Anyone that has information relevant to this investigation is asked to call Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office at 903-438-4040.