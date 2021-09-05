3 arrested in Hopkins County after car chase, officials searching for 1

September 19 2021

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men that were involved in a vehicle pursuit and are searching for one more on Sunday night.

At 10:48 p.m., officials said deputies arrested three and said there were four total involved.

Hopkins County deputies are searching the area west of CR 3563 just north of FM 69 N.

The Cumby PD attempted to stop a dark gray Dodge Charger that fled for unknown reason.

The vehicle was disabled on CR 3563 and the men fled the area on foot, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Officials said the vehicle is from the Little Rock Arkansas area.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area should call 911.

