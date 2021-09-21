Houston-area teen shot and killed, search for suspects underway

KINGWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A search for two suspects is underway Tuesday morning in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Kingwood.

According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, a woman was out for a walk around 8:20 p.m. when she heard multiple gunshots. She told investigators that she then saw two black males running from the area.

Shortly after, she found a teenager on the ground who had been shot. The woman called 911, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the circumstances around the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #21A293752.