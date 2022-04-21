HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Houston County man was arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to The Messenger, 38-year-old Michael Lynn Morgan from Kennard was charged with a first-degree felony after the child’s mother told authorities that her 10-year-old had been sexually assaulted by Morgan.

He was arrested on April 18 and taken to the Houston County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000.

During a forensic interview, the victim recounted the alleged abuse, stating that Morgan inappropriately touched her and attempted to force her to have oral sex. She also indicated that Morgan tried to have intercourse with her but stopped after she told him it hurt.

If he is found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, he could face 5-99 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.