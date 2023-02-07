HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in finding a truck that was reported as stolen.

Photo Courtesy of Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck is a white 2006 Ford F-350 with a registration of MPJ6617, according to the sheriff’s office.

The truck was allegedly stolen late at night from Bruner’s Economy Car Center.

If you have any information on this vehicle or who may have stolen it, contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office by calling 936-544-2862 or via email at hcso@co.houston.tx.us.