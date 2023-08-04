HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in connection to the theft of a tractor that was stolen on July 10.

Officials are searching for Bobby Michael Varieur, 30. He is a 5’10” tall male who weighs 205 pounds. The tractor was recovered by sheriff’s office deputies on July 18 but the grappler attached to the front was reportedly still missing on July 19, according to authorities.

Photo courtesy of Houston County Sheriff’s Office

Houston County Precinct 3 said the tractor is a Kubota Cab tractor that was stolen from the end of County Road 3495 west of Lovelady.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 936-544-2862.