Houston deputy shot and killed, 2 others injured

HOUSTON – A deputy with the Harris County Constable Precinct 2 is dead and two other deputies were injured after being shot with a rifle by a suspect while responding to a disturbance outside of a bar.

According to Houston based NBC affiliate KPRC the incident occurred at the 4400 block of North Freeway around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Houston Police Department Executive Assistant Chief James Jones said in a news conference that three deputies were working at the 45 Norte Sports Bar and Lounge when they heard a disruption outside. They believed a robbery was taking place and they tried to take the suspect into custody.

Houston Police say that all three officers were rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital at Texas Medical Center and one deputy was confirmed dead.

The second deputy was shot in the back and was taken to surgery. He is in critical condition according to precinct 4 deputies.

Exec. Asst. Chief Jones said there is a person of interest in custody but it is unknown if the person is the suspect or a witness.

“I’m asking for all our community’s thoughts and prayers for our families. My main concern right now are the families of the three officers involved and getting them the immediate care and support that they’re going to need,” said Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman. “We’ve mobilized our victims assistance and we will be given them the support over the next couple of days. I want to thank the Houston Police Department for briefing me on everything that occurred at the scene, thus far.”