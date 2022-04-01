PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine police investigation led to a capital murder arrest for a suspect in connection to a March 19 shooting at the Galleria Mall in Houston.

Houston police initially identified Roderick Moore and Kylyn Thomas, both 20, as persons of interest in their investigation. HPD previously released a surveillance photo of two men wanted for questioning. They provided Palestine PD with that information and a description of the vehicle.

According to a release, Palestine detectives were familiar with Moore and Thomas and “knew them to be local criminal street gang members suspected to be involved in several Palestine cases,” which included past shootings.

On March 25, detectives reportedly found Thomas and Moore in a vehicle in a driveway in the 500 block of East Neches Street, near Reagan Park. Officers were called in to assist and conducted a felony stop. Moore was then arrested on the previous felony warrant and “a handgun was recovered from the floorboard of the vehicle near where he was seated.”

Officials say Thomas was in possession of a handgun, less than 1 gram of cocaine, more than 2.5 ounces of marijuana and a bundle of money. He was arrested and booked for possession or marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

A third man identified as Jaques Faulk, 24, was on the scene. Police arrested him and charged him with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Then, on March 31, a Harris County warrant for capital murder was served on Roderick Moore at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, where he remains in police custody.

Police still have several open investigations and they expect additional charges to be added in the future.

“The Detectives and Officers involved in this case did an excellent job following up and locating these individuals.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “These individuals are dangerous, and our streets are safer with them behind bars.”