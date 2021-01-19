Houston Instagram influencer’s death deemed homicide

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – The death of Alexis Sharkey, whose body was found by the side of the road in Houston just miles from her apartment, has been ruled a homicide.

Our sister station KPRC reported Tuesday that the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences revealed that the cause of Sharkey’s death was strangulation, and the manner of death was homicide.

The naked body of Sharkey was found by the side of the road in November of last year by a garbage truck driver just a few miles from her apartment.

Sharkey had a prominent presence on Instagram, and her account now has 72,000 followers. She posted mainly about beauty, skincare and travel.

In November shortly after the body was discovered, Sharkey’s mother told KBRC that she thought her daughter’s death was absolutely foul play.

Officials say that an autopsy report will be available after law enforcement concludes its case.