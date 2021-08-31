Houston man accused of killing woman that was celebrating her birthday

HOUSTON (KETK) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Houston man charged with murder for allegedly killing a woman that was celebrating her birthday with friends.

26-year-old Jordan Potts is accused of killing Shawtyeria Waites, 21. An active manhunt is searching for Potts, whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

Our NBC affiliate KPRC reports that Waites was last seen alive on July 25 at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Earlier that night, she had been celebrating her birthday with two friends when they met Potts at a club. He invited them back to his apartment.

The friends told Waites’ family that they dropped her off at the complex before buying makeup at a nearby store. When they returned, they could not find Waites or Potts.

The friends called her cell phone multiple times and at some point, the calls began going directly to voicemail. She was reported missing on July 27 and Houston police began investigating.

On August 13, investigators “found evidence of foul play, and the case was transferred to the homicide division. An HPD release said they later determined Waites was killed inside the apartment. Her body was found on Friday, August 27.

Waites was a New Mexico native, but had moved to Houston to attend Prairie View A&M University.

Anyone with information in the case or knowledge of Potts’ whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.