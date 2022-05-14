POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The suspect who allegedly robbed a casino in the Alabama-Coushatta reservation was arrested by Houston-area police on Friday morning.

At around 5:58 a.m. Friday morning, Tribal Police officers responded to an “active incident” at the Naskila casino, according to a post on the Alabama-Coushatta Police Department Facebook page. It was reported that immediately upon officers’ arrival in the front parking lot, a lone suspect in a white passenger car sped away, leading officers on a vehicle pursuit.

According to the Facebook post, “in the course of this motor vehicle pursuit, the lone suspect threw out of his vehicle, evidence related to this active incident which he alone, was directly responsible for.”

ACTPD then pursued the suspect from Tribal Lands towards Livingston, which continued through Polk, San Jacinto, Liberty, Montgomery and Harris Counties with coordinated assistance from area law enforcement. The suspect’s vehicle eventually became “completely inoperable,” according to ACTPD, which is when he stopped in the middle of Highway 59 near the Kingwood exit.

The suspect reportedly failed to comply with officers’ commands to exit his vehicle, which led to a stand-off. After some time, however, he exited his vehicle and surrendered to officers.

The man was identified as Marquel Fitzgerald of Houston and currently faces numerous charges as he remains in custody. Police added that this is the first time an incident such as this has ever occurred at the Naskila casino.

No injuries occurred as a result of the incident. ACTPD thanked the department, casino personnel and assisting law enforcement for their help in apprehending Fitzgerald.