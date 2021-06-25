Houston man gets 60 years for Longview bank robbery

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A 34-year-old Houston man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for robbing a Region’s Bank in Longview, Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson said.

Patrick Brandon also was found guilty of aggravated, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and begin felon in possession of a firearm.

Brandon was charged with robbing a Region’s Bank at 213 Fredonia St. on May 1, 2018.

Longview police stopped Brandon on a traffic violation later that day and found marijuana, drugs, and a large amount of cash in his car, said a news release.

Police then found evidence that connected Brandon to the bank robbery, police said.

The state was represented by ADAs Todd Smith and Tanya Reed. Brandon will have to serve 30 years before being eligible for parole, Watson said.