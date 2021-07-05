Houston officer in ‘stable, but critical condition’ after being shot while responding to fight over parking spot

HOUSTON (KETK/ KPRC)- A Houston police officer was shot after residents got into a fight about parking.

The officer was responding to a disturbance call on Monday and was injured by a man in Kingwood, according to KPRC. He was taken to a hospital and is in “stable but critical condition.”

The officer’s name has not been released.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the policeman worked for the Houston Police Department for 11 years and has a wife and three kids.

The shooting took place in the 200 block of Northpines Drive approximately at 11 a.m.

Houston police said a woman told them a man spat on her face after an argument over a parking spot.

Police went to the man’s apartment. They attempted to speak to him by his door and he fired his gun many times.

The suspect shot the officer in the arm and abdomen, but his vest protected him.

Another officer was also at the location and arrested the 26-year-old white man.

The suspect’s name will be released once he is charged, said Houston police.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said he has not reviewed the body camera video of the shooting, but he plans to see it.

He also mentioned the officers did not use their guns during the incident.

The shooting will be investigated by a special investigative unit of HPD and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, wrote KPRC.