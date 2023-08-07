HUDSON, Texas (KETK) — Beja Hopson was named Chief of the Hudson Police Department at a city council meeting on Wednesday.

According to Hudson City Hall, Hopson comes to the city with more than two decades of experience in law enforcement and a Master’s Peace Officer License.

“I got into it when I was young,” Hopson said. “And I thought it would be something exciting to do. I went through (the training) and was able to do it.”

His career started as a deputy constable for the Angelina County Constable of Pct. 1’s office. He also served for 10 years as a deputy with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol officer.

His goal as chief is to fill the department staff, which needs another three officers, and to build morale within the department, according to Hudson City Hall. Hopson also said he is looking forward to getting to know his staff.

“We have some good people and I hope to get a few more,” said Hopson.