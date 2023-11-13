VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was injured after a driver shot into another vehicle on I-20 around 9 p.m. on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said law enforcement was called out to mile marker 529 after a shooting was reported on I-20. According to a press release, two vehicles were heading west when one driver shot at the other vehicle and hit a passenger.

The passenger was reportedly taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

Juan M. Wilkins was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Van Zandt County Jail but he reportedly posted his $30,000 bond and was released.