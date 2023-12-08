ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said that on Wednesday they executed a search warrant at an alleged illegal gambling operation on Highway 69 between Lufkin and Huntington.

According to Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman, the search warrant was executed after plain clothes sheriff’s office personnel played at the establishment’s electronic gaming machines for a “period of time.”

The plain clothes employees reportedly observed that the operators of the establishment, known as Pete’s Place, were paying out winnings from their electronic machines in cash, which is a violation of state law, according to the sheriff’s office.

Selman added that other crimes may have also taken place at Pete’s Place.

“Gaming establishments can be a magnet for various types of criminal activity and the Sheriff’s Office had information that an unreported armed robbery may have occurred recently at this location,” Sheriff Selman said.

After the search, their electronic gaming machines and cash were reportedly seized as evidence by the sheriff’s office. According to a press release, charges will be brought against the owners and operators of Pete’s Place once the sheriff’s office identifies them.

Selman concluded by saying that illegal gambling will not be tolerated in Angelina County.