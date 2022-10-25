HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county.
According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following:
- Official oppression
- Attempted prohibited sexual contact
- Attempted sexual assault
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
The indictment alleges that Carroll threatened a woman on or around Oct. 29, 2020 by tapping his firearm while saying “you know I’m going to get what I want.”
Further, the indictment states that Carroll made unwelcome advances or requests for sexual favors “knowing that the advances or requests were not welcomed” while working as a county attorney investigator.
His bonds totaled $66,500, with conditions including no contact with the alleged victim and random drug testing.
A request for comment from the county attorney’s office was not immediately returned.