Indiana man to spend life in prison for 2017 Gregg County murder

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Indiana man received a life in prison sentence this week after being found guilty of murder for the death of a Kilgore woman in 2017.

According to judicial records, Dwight Scott, 55, of Gary, Indiana, was found guilty Thursday of the New Year’s Eve murder of Tracy Lynn Reedy.

On that day, police were called to reports of a shooting at the Meadow Green Apartment Complex, located in the 1900 block of Meadowgreen Drive.

When they arrived, authorities found Reedy dead on the sidewalk from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the arrest warrant, the crime might have started as a ‘lover’s quarrel’ after an ex-boyfriend had called Reedy to wish her a Happy New Year.

Neighbors said Scott was Reedy’s fiance, and that they had heard the two arguing in the parking lot before they heard shots.

Scott will now spend the rest of his life in prison.