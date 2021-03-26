Initiative to reduce gun, gang violence results in 4 East Texans going to prison

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two Longview men and two Carthage men were sentenced to federal prison because they were all felons who were in possession of a firearm. The men pleaded guilty to the charge.

They are:

Patrick Odell Session, 27, of Carthage, was sentenced to 84 months;

Cory Tederrel Dawkins, 43, Longview, was sentenced to 72 months

Isaiah Bodate Pierce, 29, Longview, was sentenced to 72 months

Tramaine Keishone Robinson, 22, Carthage, was sentenced to 37 months.

U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker imposed the sentences on Friday.

“Prohibiting the possession of firearms by convicted felons illegally in our country is a critical component of keeping our communities safe,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said. “The Eastern District of Texas remains committed to keeping the guns out of the hands of the most dangerous members of our society.”

Law officers stopped the men during separate traffic stops and found they had firearms and, in some instances, controlled substances, show court records.

Law officers identified some of the men as gang members, records show.

The cases were prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative which aims at reducing gun and gang violence, deterring illegal possession of guns, ammunition and body armor.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek prosecuted the men and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; FBI; and Longview and Tatum police departments took part in the investigations.