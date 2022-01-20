TDCJ: Inmate kills another prisoner at Michael Unit in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An inmate killed another prisoner at the Michael Unit in Tennessee Colony last week, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials.

On Jan. 13, around 11:58 p.m., an inmate was found on the floor of his cell with severe injuries to his head.

Wes Alan Bracht, 44, was taken to the unit’s medical facility where officials contacted Palestine Regional Medical Center. The hospital pronounced him dead roughly 90 minutes after being found.

Photo of Wes Bracht from July 19, 2018, courtesy of Nueces County Sheriff’s Office

Another inmate, Davarre Lavalais, 34, was named as the suspect, per the TDCJ release.

Bracht arrived at TDCJ on Jan. 14, 2019, three years before his death to serve a five-year sentence for burglary of habitat in Nueces County. Lavalais was received at TDCJ on March 26, 2015, to serve an eight-year sentence for evading arrest and detention with a vehicle and felony possession of a firearm in Bexar County.

Lavalais was scheduled to be released in six months on July 5. Under Texas law, he will automatically be charged with capital murder since he is accused of killing another inmate.

If convicted, Lavalais would either be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.