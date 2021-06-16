Investigation of man pointing gun at woman leads to arrests on drug, assault, endangering child charges

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — The Palestine Police Department has arrested two men for multiple offenses including drugs, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangering a child, unlawful possession of firearm, and warrants.

The department has released the following information:

At approximately 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 12th, Officers with the Palestine Police Department responded to a residence in the 100 block of Springdale Street in reference to a male threatening a female and pointing a gun at her. The officers were advised that the suspect, identified as Isaiah Mims, 26, of Palestine, had left the location in a white passenger car.

Officer Grantham located the suspect’s vehicle traveling on West Point Tap Road, leaving the area of where the incident occurred. Mims and two other occupants of the vehicle were detained. Further investigation revealed that Mims was wanted on four felony warrants and was in possession of prescription pills and a firearm. Sylvester Brown, 28, of Palestine, was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine.

Mims was placed under arrest and transported to the Anderson County Jail where he was booked in on warrants for Violation of Protective Order, Assault, Theft and Abandoning or Endangering Child. Mims was also booked in for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence, Abandoning or Endangering Child, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone.

Brown was placed under arrest and transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone.