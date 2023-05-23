SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Investigators are on the scene of an aggravated assault involving a gunshot in Smith County as of 8:35 p.m.

According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Larry Christian, officials responded to a call on the 2300 Block of Red Bird Lane regarding an aggravated assault dispute between two adults.

During their dispute, Christian said that someone in a pickup truck drove by and fired shots at the residence.

This case is still under investigation and KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.