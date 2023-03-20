KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department said they found a substance which tested positive for fentanyl during a recent traffic stop.

Officials said the owner told them she had to spike her meth with fentanyl because “meth just wasn’t doing the trick anymore.”

“We hear about fentanyl on TV, but it is here in ETX,” Kilgore Police Department said in a Facebook post.

They added that Kilgore youth haven’t gotten into fentanyl yet but that the community has to be vigilant. “It is not something we are yet seeing with our youth, but we can’t say it will not happen in ETX. Let’s be very vigilant and stop it before it affects us,” Kilgore PD said.

“Fentanyl by far is the most deadliest drug threat facing our area,” according to Special Agent Eduardo Chavez at the DEA Dallas Field Division, who KETK spoke to in February.

Last year, KETK spoke to Dr. C.M. Schade, a member of the Texas Medical Association and former president of the Texas Pain Society. Dr. Schade said that fentanyl addiction is a medical problem.

“This is a medical problem. You can’t arrest yourself out of this problem, because if you stop fentanyl, it’s just like prohibition, they’ll find something else to take,” Dr. Schade said.

Kilgore PD’s Officer Taylor, K-9 Drogon and OIC Holland conducted the traffic stop, according to authorities.

Kilgore PD asked the public to send them tips on fentanyl dealers by texting KILGORE and then your tip to 847411.