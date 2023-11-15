JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – An athletic trainer contracted by Jacksonville ISD was arrested last week after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Kyle Kingrey was arrested on Nov. 8 for second-degree felony sexual assault of a child after the sheriff’s office said they were contacted by district police about the allegations.

An official with Jacksonville ISD said Kingrey was not directly employed by the district but was provided to them through an outside entity.

Jacksonville ISD has released the following statement:

“Jacksonville ISD is aware of the arrest of an individual who previously provided services to the District and who has not been on a JISD campus this school year. We are cooperating with local law enforcement agencies who are handling the investigation, and we have no further information to share at this time. This matter is still under the investigation of local authorities. JISD reiterates that the health and safety of our students always remain a paramount priority for our school district and for our community as a whole.”

An arrest warrant was issued for Kingrey and he was arrested at his home the next day and booked into the Cherokee County Jail where his bond was set at $100,000.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.