JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man involved in an alleged aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping off of County Road 3301 on Nov. 25.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Ledarrious Deshun Grady, 31, of Jacksonville was identified by deputies responding to a disturbance as the person who allegedly assaulted and kidnaped a person. Officials said they then found the victim at a local hospital and determined that they were assaulted and kidnaped at gunpoint.

Detectives from Cherokee County then obtained two arrest warrants for Grady from Judicial District Judge Chris Day for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department found Grady in the 600 block of Davis Avenue and arrested him with out incident.