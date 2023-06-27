TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Jacksonville man was convicted on federal sex trafficking charges in the Eastern District of Texas, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Desnique Deshawn Herndon, 27, was convicted on six counts of sex trafficking of children and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children.

He was found guilty on all charges after a five-day trial.

According to court documents, starting in 2019 Herndon engaged in trafficking several teenage girls for commercial sex acts. Prosecutors stated that he recruited the girls through social media, “deceived them by promising riches,” and put them in hotels in the Tyler area.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said he posted advertisements on sex trafficking websites showing explicit pictures of the girls and offering “commercial sex acts.” Some of the victims were as young as 13 years old, according to the release.

During the trial, jurors heard testimony that Herndon’s co-conspirators ran the operation while he was in jail so the victims “could earn money to pay his bond,” the release stated.

Three of the co-conspirators previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the crimes.

Malcolm Kadeem Roberts, 27, of Tyler, pleaded guilty on October 4, 2022, to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children. He also faces charges pending for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Smith County in connection to one of the minor victims in the case.

Patrick Lamont Cross, Jr., 27, of Palestine, pleaded guilty on August 22, 2022, to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children and Tavarus D. Watkins, 27, of Jacksonville, pleaded guilty on August 9, 2022, to interstate transport of a minor for illegal sexual activity.

Herndon faces up to life in federal prison at sentencing.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations’ Tyler Resident Agency, the FBI Tyler Resident Agency, Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Unit, Tyler Police Department, Henderson County Sherriff’s Office, Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ryan Locker and Alan Jackson, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Jiral.