JOAQUIN, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Joaquin man on Saturday around 7 p.m. after a gun and drugs were found during the search of a Faulkville Road home.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene after they received reports of a man with a gun at the Faulkville Road home, according to authorities. Officials said that the homeowner let them search the home where the following items were allegedly found:

271 grams of Xanax

7 grams of methamphetimines

5.8 ounces of marijuana

1 gram of ecstasy

packaging materials for narcotics distribution

a gun

Nickolas Shane Matthews, 22 of Joaquin, was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance felony 2, possession of a controlled substance felony 3, unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon, delivery of marijuana and assault, according to the sheriff’s office.