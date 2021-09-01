Judge allows East Texas man charged in Capitol riot to volunteer with Cajun Navy to help with Ida cleanup

Alex Harkrider (left) and Ryan Nichols (right) in a photo at the Capitol Riot taken from a Facebook post from Nichols. (Photo via The Justice Department)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – A Washington D.C. federal judge has granted an emergency motion by an East Texas man charged in the Capitol riot to allow him to travel to Louisiana with the Cajun Navy.

Alex Harkrider, a 34-year-old Carthage native, is currently out on bond as he awaits trial on several felony charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. After the devastation of Hurricane Ida to southern Louisiana, Harkrider’s attorneys filed an emergency motion to allow him to travel with the Cajun Navy to help with cleanup efforts.

His motion was granted by Judge Thomas Hogan after no opposition from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Kira West, Harkrider’s head defense lawyer, wrote that he “can effectively be monitored by Pretrial Services for this volunteer effort. There is no threat to the community posed by Mr. Harkrider…”

The motion also stated that Harkrider has “volunteered by selling tickets, making t-shirt, and working at a fundraiser in his community for a fellow marine who has cancer.”

At the end of July, Hogan agreed to remove electronic monitoring from Harkrider’s conditions of bond. The monitoring was not precise GPS location but instead simply informed PreTrial Services when he left his home.

Harkrider is a co-defendant with Longview native Ryan Nichols, 30, for their actions during the riot. Nichols is still being held in a Virginia federal jail awaiting trial.

In the motion back in March which petitioned for Harkrider to be released on bond, his lawyers claimed that the Capitol had already been breached by the time Harkrider reached the building and that he “never damaged federal property, never threatened law enforcement.”

However, in the affidavit, there are screenshots of video footage from the FBI where they alleged that both Nichols and Harkrider were “pushing with the large crowd against the same entrance to the U.S. Capitol that was guarded by U.S. Capitol Police.”

A separate photo from Snapchat that was included in the arrest warrant showed Harkrider inside the Capitol with a caption that read: “We’re in. 2 people killed already. We need all the patriots of this country to rally the f*** up and fight for our freedom or it’s gone forever. Give us liberty or give us death.”

His lawyers claim, without evidence, that the photo “could be easily doctored” and that the detective “had no idea how the writing got on the photo.”