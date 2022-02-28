ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – More than three years since one child was killed in an Athens ISD bus crash with a Union Pacific train, lawyers are still haggling over evidence needing to be collected.

81-year-old John Stevens is charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child after the January 2019 wreck that killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla and injured 9-year-old Joselyne Torres.

At a hearing on Monday, lawyers for Union Pacific went back and forth with Stevens’ defense team on depositions for Robert Ray and Roger Johnson, the train’s conductor and engineer, respectively.

Both were set to give depositions earlier this month, but did not occur because Union Pacific claimed they never received a formal request from the defense team.

The train company also argued that Ray was currently under a doctor’s care and that going under a deposition could exacerbate his conditions. Their attorney also said that the defense team had access to Johnson, who was actually operating the train, along with cameras from both vehicles involved and a data recorder.

Judge Scott McKee, who was visibly frustrated throughout the hearing that this case has dragged on for years, seemed primed to reject that argument saying that Ray’s testimony would be relevant since he was one of only two people inside the train at the time of the crash.

Union Pacific: "What do I say about the doctor saying that due to the conductor's treatment, he shouldn't be going through this?"



McKee: "Well I have to weigh that with what's more important: His discomfort or Mr. Stevens' liberty?" — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) February 28, 2022

“These two people were on the train that happened to collide with a school bus, so I have to imagine what they have to say would be important.” Judge Scott McKee

Ultimatley, McKee denied the request of Union Pacific to prevent Ray from giving a deposition on the case. He ordered all parties to be back in his courtroom at 9 a.m. on April 5.

In 2020, Judge McKee granted the prosecution’s request to provide immunity to Ray and Johnson. At the time, the request was put in by the Henderson County DA’s Office before they recused themselves.

The process to set a trial date for Stevens has been not an easy one. The case was indicted back in the summer of 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic brought the court system to a stand still months later before it could reach a jury.

This led to the delay of gathering evidence, conducting interviews with witnesses and court meetings for the case.

A prosecutor from the Texas Attorney General’s office failed to appear at a status hearing in August 2021, delaying the case further. The case had been handed to the AG’s office after the Henderson District Attorney Office recused themselves for a “conflict of interest.”

With the latest delay concering depositions not being held until the first week of April, it’s likely the earliest a trial could be held is the late summer or early fall.