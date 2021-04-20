WATCH LIVE: Chauvin found guilty on all charges for death of George Floyd

UPDATE (4:00 P.M.) – Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

The sentencing hearing will be held in eight weeks. Chauvin is facing a maximum of 40 years in prison and he will be held in jail until then.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

UPDATE (3:25 P.M.) – The verdict will be announced between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Central Standard time.

Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and first-degree manslaughter. He is facing up to 40 years in prison for the most serious charge.

This is a developing story.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KETK/AP) The jury has reached a verdict in the Derek Chauvin case, who is charged with murder and manslaughter for the death of George Floyd last year.

The verdict is expected to be read around 3:30 p.m. Central time. The jury deliberated roughly 10 hours before the verdict was given.

The racially diverse jury — anonymous and sequestered from the outside world — resumed deliberations in the morning as lawmakers and fellow citizens alike delivered their own opinions about the combustible case that triggered protests, scattered violence and a reckoning over racism in the U.S.

Prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd last May when the white officer knelt on or near the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. The defense contended that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that a heart condition and illegal drug use led to Floyd’s death.

The jury of six white people and six people who are Black or multiracial spent just a few hours on their task Monday after the day was mostly consumed by closing arguments. They will remain sequestered until verdicts are reached.

Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.

Ahead of a verdict, some stores were boarded up in Minneapolis, the courthouse was ringed with concrete barriers and razor wire, and National Guard troops were on patrol. Last spring, Floyd’s death set off protests along with vandalism and arson in Minneapolis.

The city has also been on edge in recent days over the deadly police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center on April 11.

This is a developing story.