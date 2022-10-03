TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A jury in the Eastern District of Texas has found that, Leston Juarez, a manager at the Sonic in Whitehouse and Mineola, did not sexually harass teenage girl Sonic employees because of their sex or wrongfully fire them, according to the jury verdict.

The civil trial which concluded last week was brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) which was created by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to enforce federal laws against workplace discrimination.

The lawsuit alleged that several teenage girl employee’s of the Sonic Drive Ins in Whitehouse and Mineola were subjected to sexual harassment and constructively discharged.

EEOC was asking the jury to order back pay, punitive damages for the employees and for the implementation of an equal employment program.

A lawyer for Sonic said that the EEOC has been trying to put his clients out of business.

“The McQuilliams family are good, honest people who treat their employees well and have for decades. The EEOC had been unfairly targeting their Sonic Drive Ins in East Texas since 2020 and trying to put them out of business. My co-counsel, Chelsea Milam, and I were thankfully able to show the jury both of these truths during trial. The court system certainly worked as designed in this case,” lead counsel for Sonic Eric J. Kolder said in a statement.

In 2020, the EEOC recovered $535 million a record amount of money for victims of discrimination in the United States, according to a statement on their website.