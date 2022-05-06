TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials have scheduled a jury trial for one of the two men arrested in connection to the 2021 deadly shooting at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiri in Tyler.

Jaderick Raterryon Willis, 22, was detained for murder and his trial was set for Aug. 29. He was indicted on Sept. 9, 2021 for this charge.

Dycorrian Lofton, 23, was also detained in this case. At first, he was charged with murder, but this was changed to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened at the business on Troup Highway. Tylsha Brown was celebrating her 46th birthday at the Daiquiri shop. She was shot twice and died from her wounds.