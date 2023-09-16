HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD said that a juvenile has been taken into custody in connection to a recent social media post threating Henderson Middle School. Officials said that on Friday morning students reported the seeing the post which threatened to “shoot up” the school.

Although administrators determined their was no imminent danger, an investigation was started by HISD and Henderson Police Department. With the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, officials discovered the person who made the threat to the school.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody for making terroristic threats and officials said there are no other threats at this time.