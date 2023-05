LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile suspect was taken into custody and a man is dead after a Monday night shooting at a Lufkin apartment complex.

According to Lufkin police, around 11:30 a.m. a shooting occurred at Sunrise Landing II on Denman Avenue. A man was taken to hospital were he died of his injuries.

Officials said due to the involvement of a minor, only limited details can be released.

The shooting is under investigation.